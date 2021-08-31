Pokemon Welcomes Mech Makeover with This Legendary Sketch

✖

There have been countless strange pocket monsters that have been introduced via the numerous generations of Pokemon in both the video game entries of the series as well as the anime adaptation, but none of them have been able to be piloted by their trainers as if they were mech suits, until now. One fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what some of the most powerful Pokemon to ever exist would look like if they were given a mechanical makeover and crossing over into series such as Mobile Suit Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion to name a few.

While the artwork featured here focuses on some of the most powerful Pokemon to ever exist, transforming the likes of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune into weapons of war, there are plenty of legendary and mythical pocket monsters that have made up the series. While Mew has been a major part of the latest season of Pokemon Journeys, being the goal of Goh to capture said mythical creature, the young trainer did the impossible in an earlier episode wherein he was able to actually add Suicune to his roster. While we haven't seen the powerful Pokemon used much by Goh following its capture, it will be interesting to see when it will re-emerge to battle on his side.

Twitter Artist Steel Break shared these brand new takes on some of the most powerful Pokemon around, giving them major upgrades by transforming them into biological behemoths into mechanical monstrosities:

Mobile Suit Gundam and Pokemon have come two of the most popular anime franchises in the world today, with each being represented countless times outside of the world of anime in the world at large. With Japan erecting statues to both franchises, Gundam still has some catching up to do when it comes to the insane amounts of money that Pokemon has been able to generate since it first arrived on the Nintendo Gameboy so many years ago.

