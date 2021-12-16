Pokemon Evolutions Moves Forward with Episode 7: Watch

Pokemon Twilight Wings recently told stories that took place within the Galar Region, the latest environment introduced in the Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon Sword & Shield. Though this spin-off series came to an end, Pokemon Evolutions was created to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise, telling stories outside of the world of Ash Ketchum while also exploring some Pokemon that exist outside of the world of trainers and battles. Needless to say, Evolutions is able to tell a number of stories that might not have been told in the main series following Ash and Goh.

The official description of this new episode of Pokemon Evolutions reads as such:

“Outfits…lights…makeup! The curtain rises on the Kimono Girls as they perform a tale of Johto’s Legendary Pokémon! Journey to Johto and discover secrets from this historic region in Pokémon Evolutions episode 7!”

The Official Pokemon Youtube Channel shared the new episode of the popular spin-off series, which uses some state of the art animation to help weave a short story that takes place within the Pokemon universe without featuring a battle between the pocket monsters:

The entirety of the Pokemon Evolutions’ episodes that have aired to date, along with the installments that are set to arrive in the future, reads as such:

While Ash’s adventure has predominantly revolved around Pokemon battling one another thanks to the actions of their trainers, the video games mostly follow suit sans for a few exceptions. Recently, in the live-action feature-length film, Detective Pikachu, fans were introduced to the locale of Ryme City, which saw humans and Pokemon living side by side and not entirely focused on battles but rather, trying to live alongside one another in peace. While rumors swirled that a sequel movie is in the works, Netflix is currently working on a live-action Pokemon series which might arrive before we see the return of the electric mouse voiced by Ryan Reynolds.

