Pokemon Fan Goes Viral After Mistakenly Buying a Snorlax Bed

Pokemon has spent years introducing new pocket monsters thanks to releasing new generations of the creatures in both video games and anime installments. Of the first generation, there were a few popular Pokemon who have been able to have a firm grip on the franchise long since their early debuts. Such is the case with Snorlax, the sleeping Pokemon whose girth and personality have made it a fan favorite. Now, Snorlax has gone viral thanks to one Pokemon fan mistakenly picking up a bed that brings the powerhouse to life.

Snorlax also happened to be one of the Pokemon that Ash Ketchum had added to his collection on his anime trip to become the world champion. Having achieved the title in his fight against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, the anime series gave us the opportunity to revisit the larger-than-life pocket monster during the events of Pokemon Journeys. Snorlax was also featured during Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, the limited series that focused on Ash and Pikachu saying goodbye to the anime series and handing off the reins to the new trainers Liko and Roy. With Snorlax's popularity in the franchise, it's a surefire bet that the sleeping Pokemon will return in the future of Pokemon Horizons.

Pokemon: Snorlax Bed

One Pokemon Fan shared the hilarious image on social media of their bed just so happening to look exactly like the behemoth-sized Pokemon. If you want to add this Snorlax plush to your collection, Premium Bandai is charging $500 USD for the 60 inch x 50 inch recreation. As it stands, the bed is only available in Japan but it definitely is possible that it will make its way to the West at some point.

Liko and Roy have barely begun their journeys as Pokemon trainers in the latest season of the anime, Pokemon Horizons. When they do get more adventures under their belts, it will be interesting to see if they'll gather older pocket monsters to add to their rosters or if they'll be focused more on collecting the new generation of pocket monsters. While Ash Ketchum might be outside of the equation, the series is still looking to throw plenty of Pokemon battles at anime fans.

What Pokemon do you think deserve their own bed? Do you think we'll see a Snorlax join Liko and/or Roy's teams? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.