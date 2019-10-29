Pokemon Fans Revisit Series’ Spookiest Scrapped Monster Ahead of Halloween

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah, spooky scary. Boys becoming men, men becoming Pokemon! With it currently being the season of the witching hour, what better time to dive into one of the spookiest, creepiest Pokemon that wasn’t able to make the cut into the main pocket monster roster. While there have certainly been a number of creepy creatures that have emerged from the long running franchise, it was only until now that we were introduced to a pocket monster that seems insanely reminiscent to that of the classic werewolf, hair and all (even sharing the name of Wolfman!).

Twitter User DrLavaYT managed to find this nixed design for two pocket monsters called Warwolf and Wolfman which was originally going to be introduced in the 1990s video game, Pokemon: Gold and Pokemon: Silver, showing off a brand new almost supernatural creature that could have easily been seen in Ash Ketchum’s roster:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost Pokemon of the Day: Wolfman & Warwolf First revealed when Gold & Silver’s 1997 demo leaked in 2018, Wolfman and Warwolf were pure Ice type Pokemon with designs based on werewolves. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Od2EKCKSzg — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) October 24, 2019

As you can see, these creatures aren’t exactly werewolves themselves, instead seemingly normal Pokemon that have decided to drape themselves in wolf skins in order to make themselves seem scarier and more intimidating to potential opponents in typical battles. While the Wolfman and Warwolf unfortunately didn’t make the cut for the stable of over 800 Pokemon, it’s still nice to see the designs emerge this close to Halloween.

As mentioned earlier, these two designs are hardly the only pocket monsters that were considered scary, with the franchise harboring a number of “Ghost type” Pokemon that manage to scare both fellow creatures and humans alike. Pokemon such as Gengar, Gastly, Cubone, and more all have a supernatural hint to them, creating stories that have trainers sometimes communing with the dead or simply fighting against these pocket monsters in the dead of night if need be.

What do you think of the lost designs for these Pokemon, Wolfman and Warwolf? What has been your favorite “lost Pokemon” design so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!