Pokemon: Throwback Pokedex Outs Gengar's Knack for Murder

If there is one thing we know about Pokemon, it is that the franchise is not as innocent as you'd think. The franchise may be colorful and embrace all things adventure, but it has quite a few dark realities. From war to crime, Pokemon has it all, and now a throwback Pokedex has fans thinking Gengar is one of the scariest pocket monsters out there.

The update comes from Did You Know Gaming as the popular YouTube page posted a video breaking down untold Pokemon secrets. It was there fans outside of Japan were let in on facts housed in an official Pokedex from 1996. The box, which spent more than a decade without any translation, but that is no longer the case. The gigantic Pokedex has been turned over into English, and that is where Gengar's murderous intent was spelled out.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

According to the giant book, Gengar is even creepier than we thought. The franchise's Pokedex has never been shy about Gengar wanting to steal the lives of others, but Pokemon has addressed the issue in vague ways. In this Pokemon guide, well – things are spelled out very clearly with a picture to match.

"They are said to emerge from the darkness to kill people who become lost in mountains. There are shrines honoring Gengar on several mountains," the 1996 Pokedex reads. "They may appear out of the darkness to rob people of their lives."

As you can imagine, Gengar has only become creepier thanks to this latest blurb. In the first Pokemon games, official English translations from the time suggested Gengar would only attack people in the dark; Now, we know those descriptions were just trying to make us feel better. Gengar is a cold-blooded murderer through and though. There is no telling how many people and pocket monsters have been killed by Gengars... but you can rest assured more bodies will join the tally soon.

