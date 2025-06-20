Pokemon Horizons Celebrates 100 Episodes With A Gift For The Fans

With one hundred episodes to its name so far, Pokemon Horizons has done a good job in focusing on the successors of Ash Ketchum. Liko and Roy have come into their own as they continue to explore their world and find themselves becoming stronger Pokemon trainers in the process. If you haven’t had the chance to keep up with the current anime series following the two protagonists, worry not, as the franchise has a gift to get fans in the know as to what the story featuring the Rising Volt Tacklers and the Explorers entails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While new episodes of Pokemon Horizons are airing weekly in Japan, North American fans have to wait a little bit longer to check out Roy and Liko’s latest adventures. Luckily, the series has been a part of Netflix’s roster as the streaming service has recently confirmed that more episodes are set to arrive on its platform later in 2025. Most recently, our two trainers have landed in Galar, the environment that many pocket monster fans might know best as being the region introduced in the Nintendo game, Pokemon Sword And Shield. As things have shaken up recently for the Rising Volt Tacklers, it appears as though Liko and Roy might be at the forefront of creating a new organization. To celebrate one hundred episodes, the series released a trailer with new art featuring a breakdown of the trainers’ adventures so far that you can watch below.

When Will The Horizons Return To The West?

Luckily, fans won’t be waiting that much longer for the next batch of Pokemon Horizons episodes to arrive on Netflix for North American pocket monster fans. Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search For Laqua will arrive on the streaming service on June 27th, meaning anime fans only have one week to play catch up on the series. Unfortunately, the Western release still has quite a way to go to cover the same ground that has been explored in Japan. This upcoming batch of episodes will consist of episodes thirty-four through forty-four, meaning far more installments will need to arrive to bring Liko and Roy fans up to speed.

Where is Ash Ketchum?

When last we left Ash, the anime protagonist had achieved his dream of becoming the world champion but realized that he still had a long way to go before becoming a true “Pokemon Master.” Luckily, Ketchum was able to take the crown while still being quite young, meaning he has plenty of time to find his way in the world. In Pokemon Horizons, fans still aren’t sure where this storyline takes place in relation to Ash’s tale and whether Liko and Roy will ever encounter their predecessor. Fingers crossed that one day we’ll see Ketchum return and learn what he has been up to since his big win.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the anime side of the Pokemon universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Pokemon Horizons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.