New Pokemon Episodes Are Now Streaming With Netflix: Watch

New Pokemon episodes are now available for streaming with Netflix as the newest season of Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now available to watch. Netflix currently offers a good amount of the Pokemon anime with a number of classic selections like the very first season, and more recent hits like Pokemon Master Journeys, feature film offerings and more. But one of the biggest Pokemon anime releases that Netflix offers is the brand new Pokemon Horizons: The Series. This new anime has kicked off a brand new generation of the Pokemon franchise without Ash Ketchum, and it’s sparked a whole new adventure thus far.

Pokemon Horizons wrapped up the four parts of its debut season with Netflix last year, and now fans can finally see what’s next as Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua is now streaming with Netflix. This new season kicks off the next phase of Liko and Roy’s journey as the embark on the titular search for a mysterious new Pokemon, and is ranked in the #2 spot of the Top Kids TV Shows on the platform as of the time of this publication. Check out the previously released trailer for Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua in the video above.

The Pokemon Company / Netflix

What to Know for Pokemon Horizons Season 2

Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua is now streaming with Netflix (under its own page), and currently has 11 episodes to check out. These feature the English dub and various other language dubbed releases for the episodes, but are currently not offering the Japanese language audio as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from this new season, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua as such:

“In the newest season, Liko and Roy travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits—Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy, and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”

Netflix / The Pokemon Company

What’s Next for Pokemon?

As for what is next on the horizon for the Pokemon anime, Netflix has yet to reveal a release window for future Pokemon Horizons Season 2 episodes as of the time of this publication but you can currently catch up with the entire series now with the service as well. If you are looking for an entirely different kind of Pokemon experience with Netflix, then Pokemon Concierge is the perfect offering for you. It’s a stop-motion series exclusively streaming with the service, and currently has a few episodes under its belt.

The first season of the series was such a success with Netflix that Pokemon Concierge has announced that it is currently working on new episodes. But it’s yet to be announced when these new episodes will be hitting the service, or how many episodes it will offer. These stop-motion specials also don’t have Ash Ketchum at the center of the adventures and instead highlight the different kind of Pokemon that go on vacation.

How are you liking Pokemon Horizons with Netflix so far? Let us know all of your thoughts on it in the comments!