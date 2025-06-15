Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Part 3 Is Coming to Netflix: Here’s What You Need to Know

The beginning of Liko and Roy’s story has not been an easy one. From the discovery of Liko’s pendant harboring a mysterious Pokemon, to the search for the ancient Poke Balls continue to be particularly rare and powerful companions, the pair has to fight for every bit of knowledge on their adventure. After the second burst of episodes for Pokemon Horizons: The Series Season 2 dropped in April, viewers were left on a terrible cliffhanger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the previous ten episodes, Liko, Roy, and Dot find themselves at Naranja Academy to learn about Terrastilization. During this time, Dot forms a bond with Penny, Liko, and Roy work on their skills as trainers, and information about Amethio’s reasons for desiring Liko’s pendant comes to light.

When Does Pokemon Horizons: The Seasons Season 2 Part 3 Release on Netflix?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Season 2 Part 3 will release for Netflix subscribers on June 27, 2025. This drop will include another 11 episodes, putting the total count available to North American audiences at 33 for Season 2.

These episodes first aired in Japan during October of 2024, so it is possible fans have already seen spoilers for the next arc of the story.

What 2 Know Before Season 2 Part 3

In the previous 11 episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series on Netflix, Liko and Amethio become trapped in a cave on Glaseado Mountain after Liko loses a battle to Gym Leader Grusha. While Liko is trapped with Amethio, it is revealed that he only wants Terapagod and the Shiny Rayquaza to help realize his grandfather Gibeon’s dream. Amethio shows his first cracks as an antagonist, assisting Liko in escaping from the cave, resulting in his expulsion from the Explorers.

After escaping, Dot, Liko, and Roy return to Naranja Academy, where Liko finally obtains a Tera Orb after defeating Sidian. However, she and Roy discover they must battle each other in the upcoming Naranja Battle Tournament matchups, leaving both unsettled.

In the final episode of the drop, Roy and Liko go up against each other in a heated battle between Floragato and Fuecoco. The battle is a standard, intense fight in which Fuecoco finally evolves into Crocalor. The boost in power leads to Roy destroying Liko.

After the battle, the episode ties up with a somber reflection on the events of the journey they’ve had so far, with Liko wondering what lies ahead of them. Meanwhile, viewers get a glimpse of Spinel poring over stolen data on Terapagos, indicating that she intends to use it for personal gain.

With the episode’s conclusion, fans have been left in the dark about what could be next for Liko, Roy, Dot, and the Rising Volt Tacklers. With just a few weeks left until the next burst of episodes, The Search for Laqua is only just heating up, and plenty of exciting new plot points are likely to kick off as we near the middle of Season 2.

The most recent episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series aired in Japan on June 13, marking the 54th episode of Season 2. With plenty more episodes left for Netflix audiences, the story is nowhere near its conclusion.