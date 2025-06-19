Netflix’s Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Has Encouraging News for Part 4

Pokemon Horizons: The Series fans are ramping up to watch Part 3 of Season 2 in just one week. The upcoming episodes promise to be packed with plenty of exciting new adventures. However, those worried about cliff hangers with the Netflix dub are in luck, as some news has been announced on the Part 4 release.

Currently, Pokemon anime fans are waiting for the release of Horizons‘ Season 2 Part 3 on Netflix, which will become available on June 27th. The 11-episode block doesn’t come close to covering all the episodes already out in Japan, but it gives a solid jump into the more intense action Liko, Roy, and Dot are preparing to face.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Confirms More Episodes for 2025 With Part 4

Liko, Roy, and Dot have completed their Tera Training and are on a mission to find the remaining Six Heroes! What adventure awaits them on this journey? 🗺️



Set sail for Kitakami and beyond in Part 3 of #PokemonHorizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua, coming 6/27 to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/304a1eMxuA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 21, 2025

In a new press release from Netflix, the streaming platform has confirmed that Pokemon Horizons: The Series will get a Part 4 release in 2025 alongside several other animated shows. The information comes at a great time for fans, as those keeping track of the Japanese releases know we are getting close to some important plot information. If the Part 4 release keeps the trend that previous season releases have maintained, another 11 episodes will be added to the list. This will span episodes 34 through 44, which were released between January and March of 2025 in Japan. They mark the mid-way point for the season, before major events for the larger story.

Fans following the storyline already know that things are slowly amping up to the big time skip that happens near the middle of Season 2. This epic climax sees Liko, Roy, and Dot all age a year following a series of difficult events that leave each to spend time working alone on their Pokemon journeys.

This is the first time in any Pokemon anime that a timeskip has been used, allowing the characters to age and slightly change in design. Liko, Roy, and Dot all gain new hairstyles, outfits, and struggles that will propel the story forward as they continue to work towards their goals. But before the English Dub audience will learn about these big changes, they will need to follow Liko on her task to find Entei, and learn more about what the Explorers are trying to do.

So far, Pokemon Horizons: The Series has given Ash Ketchum and his many seasons of adventures a run for their money. The complex storylines of Horizons aren’t a day wandering the forests of Kanto, and every new chapter propels the rich plot forward. Despite the main cast of characters being quite young, the older side characters and more intricate story make it a treat for any audience to enjoy.

While the excitement at Netflix’s confirmation of more Pokemon Horizons episodes is clear, there was no formal announcement of a planned release day in the information provided about upcoming shows. The date for Part 4’s release will likely be dropped sometime after Part 3, potentially during the Pokemon World Championships set to take place in August. This is a typical time for big announcements to be made.

With so many exciting new adventures for Liko and crew just around the corner, now is the perfect time to jump back into the series, give the first season a rewatch, and sit tight as Part 3 prepares to release. Pokemon Horizons: The Series is keeping fans on their toes, and the next two batches of episodes are the perfect remedy to the long and difficult wait to upcoming video game launches like Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year.