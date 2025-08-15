Pokemon Horizons May Have Just Set Up a First Look at Mega Dragonite

Even with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu no longer being the frontmen of the Pokémon anime, the series has discovered quite a few ways to make Liko and Roy’s story stand toe-to-toe with the original protagonists. While not vying to lay claim to the world championship title as of yet, the new protagonists have had plenty of unique challenges to conquer during their run. In a wild twist, the current anime series running in Japan is hinting at the arrival of a Pokémon evolution that might give us a very different take on Dragonite.

While Japan has been releasing new Pokémon Horizons episodes on a nearly weekly basis for some time, North America has been picking up the pace thanks to the anime’s place on Netflix. As the West continues to play catch-up, the East has already hinted at what is to come in the next Pokémon anime installment, episode 107. Titled “Mega Voltage,” anime fans are beginning to think we might see a Mega Evolution for Dragonite arrive. You can read the synopsis for the next episode below.

“Ult infiltrates the Explorers’ hideout. However, he is discovered and captured! In such a desperate situation, Roy appears to save Ult! He tries to escape, but Rubella and Indy stand in his way… Roy and Ult have a hard time against the Pokémon strengthened by the Strong Sphere. At that moment, Ult’s Dragonite appears!?”

The Mega Evolution

This unique evolution has been a part of the Pokémon universe first Pokémon X and Y, giving a handful of pocket monsters the ability to take on wildly powerful new forms. To date, the list of Pokémon that can access this power includes the likes of Charizard, Blastoise, Mewtwo, Gengar, Scizor, and too many more to count here. This fall, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to hit the Nintendo Switch on October 16th and is promising more Mega evolutions. Keeping this in mind, we might see Dragonite’s makeover in the anime adaptation first, potentially weeks before we see it in the video game console entry.

As for Pokemon Horizons, there are quite a few episodes in Japan that have yet to be released in North America, as Netflix is at around fifty-six episodes in total. While the next batch of episodes has yet to be confirmed for the platform, the streaming service has seen success with the anime adaptation so far and has plenty more installments to bring to Western audiences.

For fans who are hoping to one day see Ash make a comeback following his world championship win, fear not, as creators of the series have stated in the past that the door isn’t completely closed on the champ’s comeback. Nothing has been set in stone, but it would make for a giant anime event whenever Ketchum and Pikachu return, especially considering their time away from the anime so far.

