Pokemon Horizons: What You Need To Know For Season 2 Part 3’s Streaming Debut on Netflix

The next chapter of Pokemon Horizons: The Series has dropped on Netflix, bringing viewers Part 3 of Season 2: The Search for Laqua. Throughout Season 2, Liko and her friends have come to understand more about her mysterious Pendant and Roy’s odd Poke Ball. With the story heating up, the friends are off to Kitakami in hopes of gathering more information.

Pokemon Horizons Season 2 is still ongoing in both Japan and via the English Dub hosted on Netflix. Liko has permanently joined the Rising Volt Tacklers after they rescued her from school and brought her back to the Paldea region. Now, she must learn what it means to be a Pokemon Trainer while trying to live up to the legacy of those who came before her. Season 2 Part 3 is likely to raise more questions than answers, adding another 11 episodes to the current English-dubbed selection. Despite this, fans of the series won’t want to miss out, as a big appearance is set to debut.

Liko, Roy, and Dot Head to Kitakami

As seen in the newest trailer for Pokemon Horizons, Liko and her companions must set out to the lands of Kitakami. This area was introduced via TheTeal Mask DLC from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and features a small town steeped in mystery and folklore.

The next eleven episodes will see the Rising Volt Tacklers travel through Kitakami, go up against Kleavor, and gain new information about Laqua. According to the breakdown for Part 3, Liko will finally get new information about the mysterious Lucius, who somehow ties her pendant and the Explorers together.

The series will end in a cliffhanger, so viewers will want to prepare for the intensity, as Liko, Roy, and Dot will finally find an Entei, hopefully leading them closer to the conclusion of their search for the mystical utopia of Laqua.

How Many Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Episodes are on Netflix?

As of the release of Season 2 Part 3, there are 33 English-dubbed episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Search for Laqua available on Netflix.

The series continues to release in 11-episode bursts every few months. In total, Season 2 has 56 episodes released in Japan. This amounts to at least two additional parts for future Netflix releases. At this time, it isn’t known how long Season 2 will be. However, the team has not yet accomplished their goals as of the current episodes of the Japanese release.

Fans ready to watch Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 can do so on Netflix as long as they have a subscription for the platform. The episodes are not streaming anywhere else at this time.