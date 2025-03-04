Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date for New Episodes

Pokemon Horizons: The Series officially kicked off Season 2 of the anime’s run with Netflix earlier this year, and now Netflix has set a release date for the next batch of episodes for the new season. Pokemon Horizons has been exploring a brand new era of the Pokemon anime without Ash Ketchum at the center of the adventures for the past couple of years now, and thus fans have gotten to meet two new heroes who are starting their respective journeys from the very beginning. And through their eyes, fans are going to see some special Pokemon that have never been seen in the anime before.

Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua made its official debut with Netflix in the United States earlier this year to kick off Season 2 of the anime, and now Netflix has announced (via press release) that Part 2 of the season will be releasing with the streaming service beginning on April 25th. This is one of the many children’s animated hits that Netflix will be offering this Spring, so fans are going to want to tune into the next wave of episodes as soon as they hit for sure.

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Season 2

Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua is now streaming with Netflix (under its own page), and currently has 11 episodes to check out. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes Part 2 will feature, but it’s likely to be another batch of 9-11 episodes. These releases also feature the English dub and various other language dubbed releases for the episodes, but are currently not offering the Japanese language audio as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from this new season, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua as such:

“In the newest season, Liko and Roy travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits—Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy, and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”

What’s Next for Pokemon on Netflix?

If you’re looking for more Pokemon to watch on Netflix, they not only have the first season of Pokemon Horizons, but many seasons of the classic anime as well. These include the final seasons with Ash Ketchum before he left the series, so fans can still find a way to scratch that itch even if the TV anime has moved on from his story. But the best Pokemon experience is actually Pokemon Concierge, a rather surprising hit with Netflix.

Pokemon Concierge is a stop-motion animated series offering an entirely new (and relaxed) take on the Pokemon world, and has been such a hit that new episodes are now in the works. Season 2 of the animated series is now scheduled for a release some time in September with Netflix, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. So at least it means there’s plenty of time to enjoy Pokemon with Netflix before all of these new episodes start to stream with the service in the near future.