Pokemon Cosplay Prepares for Trouble With Jessie

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is preparing for trouble and making it double with Team Rocket’s Jessie! The anime franchise has seen a number of different iterations over the years as Ash Ketchum has gone through various regions introduced through the games, and while Ash’s roster of companions had changed there was one major element that remained the same, Team Rocket. Jessie and James have been a part of the series for just as long as Ash has been, and while their impact on various seasons has shifted over the years, they’ve always added an energy to the series.

Just like Ash, Jessie and James have had a number of looks over the years and have evolved in their own significant ways as they have gone on to have much different goals and aspirations than they began the series with. But fans are just as excited to see the duo to this day because it’s very hard to replace the kind of “villainy” that the duo is capable of. It’s especially because the duo just looks so great each new season, and it’s that kind of greatness that has been brought to life through some awesome Jessie cosplay from @atlaseuu on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out more of Jessie and James’ shenanigans in Pokemon’s anime, you can now find the newest iteration of the series streaming with Netflix. Dubbed Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series, Netflix and The Pokemon Company officially describe the series as such, “It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory.

Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!” But what have you thought of Team Rocket throughout the years?

Which has been your favorite version of Jessie and James in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Pokemon in the comments!