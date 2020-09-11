Pokemon Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in This Star Platinum Crossover

✖

Pokemon and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are two of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, with the stories of each series still continuing in the manga, and one fan has decided to see what would happen if two of the major characters of the third story line of JoJo, Stardust Crusaders, were given pocket monsters of their own. As season three dealt with the battle between Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, and their Stands of Star Platinum and the World, the conflict remains one of the most recognizable in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to this day.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone who thinks that the Pokemon series is less popular than that of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but the latter has definitely found an audience in North America thanks primarily to the work of the animation studio of David Production. Though JoJo has yet to be renewed for a sixth season of its anime, which would more than likely follow the story of Jorato's daughter in Jolyne within the story line of Stone Ocean, fans are anxious to see how the franchise will continue. Pokemon on the other hand normally has their anime released on a weekly basis, following a delay thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and shows no signs of stopping that any time soon.

Reddit Artist Catotoro shared this impressive crossover fan art that gives both Jotaro and Dio new "Stands" that incorporate the designs of Star Platinum and the World with the likes of two of the most popular pocket monsters in the long running franchise of Pokemon:

Stands and Pokemon have a lot in common when you boil down their abilities, though a Stand is normally only relegated to one person and can't be collected in a similar vein as the pocket monsters of Ash Ketchum's world. While the likes of Star Platinum and the World, who both have the ability to freeze time as well as deliver machine gun like blows that can destroy nearly any opponent, would be a difficult opponent for any Pokemon to defeat, we certainly wouldn't mind seeing these two franchises have a truly bizarre crossover in the future.

What Stands and Pokemon would you like to see cross paths? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!