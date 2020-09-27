New Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Mewtwo's Return

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been busy the past few weeks, and the show has no plans to slow its roll. After a long wait, fans will get to check out the season's take on Pokemon Sword and Shield as the Darkest Day arc will be adapted this October. Now, a new promo is out for the anime, and the teaser has got fans freaking out over the return of Mewtwo.

The clip went live today in celebration of Pokemon Journeys' new episode. It was there fans watched as new reels were shown of the Darkest Day arc. Fans were given a look at Leon, Raihan, Dynamax Mewoth, and many more. But in the end, it was Mewtwo who got things going when the Legendary Pokemon appeared.

As you can see here, the clip shows Mewtwo as he descends from the sky with his eyes alight. The Pokemon has glowing purple eyes that should look familiar. After all, Mewtwo had similarly glowing eyes in the first Pokemon movie, and fans are already wondering if this Pokemon is the same as that one.

The shot of Mewtwo floating down reminded me of his introduction in the first movie pic.twitter.com/CL0gFOu3vy — Su 💖 ALOLA (@Aloladefender) September 27, 2020

After all, Mewtwo is shown in a familiar place. The Pokemon seems like it is in Cerulean City. That places the Pokemon back in Kanto which sounds promising. After all, that is the region fans believe Mewtwo traveled through after Pokemon's first movie wrapped. If this is the same Legendary, fans are going to be in for a treat, and they are not sure what to expect from the comeback. After all, Mewtwo doesn't have much of anything to do with the Darkest Day story arc, but his appearance could signal an upcoming arc that Pokemon fans will enjoy next year.

What do you think about this latest teaser? Do you think this Mewtwo is one fans have met before? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.