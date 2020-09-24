Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Announces Blu-ray Release

✖

Pokemon has well over twenty movies in its arsenal, and fans aren't shy about their favorites. Each film is a top pick for some fans out there, and that goes for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. In fact, the 3DCG film was praised by many for its innovative direction. And thanks to a new update, fans have learned the latest movie will hit Blu-ray shortly in the United States.

The news comes from Viz Media and Netflix. While the latter company hosts the movie for streaming, Viz Media will release its Blu-ray for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. This move comes well over a year since its debut, but fans are as anxious as ever to add it to their collection.

Currently, the Blu-ray is set to hit shelves on November 17. Pre-orders are live at RightStuf now. There will also be a DVD bundle out there for fans who haven't converted to Blu-rays yet. At this point, there is no word on what features will come on the Blu-ray, but Pokemon fans are hoping some BTS features will be added. And if you don't want a home video copy, well - Netflix has no plans to get rid of its streaming license anytime soon!

Serebii Update: The movie Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be released on DVD & BluRay in the US on November 17th 2020 https://t.co/wxZkcSJi1v pic.twitter.com/ojFtOmIx9m — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 23, 2020

For wanting some more info on the film, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution was released in Japan on July 12, 2019, following its world premiere in Los Angeles the week prior. Director Kunihiko Yuyama oversaw the movie with Motonori Sakakibara assisting. The movie is the 22nd to join The Pokemon franchise, and it remakes the original story told in Pokemon: The First Movie from 1998.

Will you be adding this Pokemon Blu-ray to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.