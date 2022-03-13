Pokemon Journeys Teases Gary’s Next Comeback

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Gary Oak’s next return to the anime! With the newest iteration of the series opening itself up to adventures through every region of the franchise introduced throughout the years, Ash Ketchum and Goh have come face to face with a number of familiar friends and rivals from the past. This has included not only some major fan favorites, but those closest to Ash as well such as his biggest rival, Gary Oak. Gary previously returned to the anime as part of his research into Legendary Pokemon, and thus has been readying for his next return to the series.

The next episode of the series is teasing Goh’s next trial mission as part of his attempt to make it onto the Project Mew research team, and thus he and Ash will be facing off against Articuno in a legendary Raid Battle. Much like the previous time the two of them came across a legendary bird, Gary will be making his return to the anime as well as part of his attempt to make it onto the team too. This means fans will get to see him interacting with both Ash and Goh once more! Check it out in the preview for Episode 102 below:

https://youtu.be/GHA0RQj7V9o

Episode 102 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Trial Mission! A Freezing Raid Battle” and the synopsis for it teases the episode as such, “Project Mew’s next Trial Mission is to ‘have a raid battle against [Articuno].’ [Goh] heads to [Seafoam Islands], where [Articuno] is said to be, alongside [Ash], where he reunites with two others searching for [Articuno]: [Horace], his friend who wants to get Celebi, and [Ash’s] childhood friend [Gary]. Together with these two rivals of his who likewise aim to become eligible for Project Mew, [Goh] challenges the Legendary Pokemon [Articuno] to a Raid Battle.”

As the synopsis and preview suggest, Gary won’t be the only rival making their return as Goh’s own rival, Horace, is making a comeback in the next episode as well. It appears that he has involved himself in the Project Mew trial missions (perhaps as a way of getting closer to his dream of catching Celebi), so we’ll see how that shakes up for both of these pairs of rivals in the coming episode. But what do you think? What do you hope to see from this rival showdown against Articuno? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!