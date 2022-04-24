Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up Ash's Greninja for a Comeback

✖

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the return of Ash's Greninja with a new promo showing off the next episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has entered its climax as Ash Ketchum is gearing up for some of his toughest World Coronation Series battles yet. Now that his latest victory has brought him to the top of the Ultra Class, his next battle will be his opportunity to earn a promotion and become one of the eight top players within the Master Class of the tournament as a whole. This means he's going to need as much help as he could get.

After making an appearance in the newest opening theme sequence for the series, fans have been especially anxious to see Ash's Greninja come back to the anime considering it's one of the most popular additions to his teams in the entire franchise. The wait is finally over, however, as Greninja will be making its way to the anime with the next major episode as Ash and Lucario seek it out for some help leading into his first Master Class battle, and Greninja and Lucario will be helping each other out! You can check out the preview for Pokemon Journeys' next episode below:

Episode 108 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled "Lucario and Greninja! The Wave Guidance of Destiny!" and the episode is described as such (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), "In order to power up before entering the Master Class Top 8, Ash and Lucario decide to go see the Greninja Ash once traveled with in the Kalos region. Lucario challenges Greninja to a battle, but ends up being absolutely no match for it. However, it appears Greninja wants to tell Lucario something? And now, Lucario and Greninja's wave guidance overlap!"

As fans had seen with Ash and Lucario so far, they have been using their auras to unite their strength. It's what has helped them nab some major victories, but it appears that the next level of this usage is only something Ash's Greninja has experience with. Heading to Kalos to reunite with the fan favorite, it seems we won't be seeing too much of Greninja but this return is still a huge deal.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Ash's Greninja comeback? Who are you hoping to see return before Pokemon Journeys comes to an end overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!