Pokemon Journeys Reveals First Look at SPOILER's New Baby

Pokemon Journeys: The Series revealed the first look at someone's surprising baby! With this newest iteration of the Pokemon anime officially confirmed to be a sequel to the Sun and Moon anime series, the next episode of the series will be bringing Ash Ketchum back to the Alola region for a big reunion with all of his old pals from the Sun and Moon series. In that time, however, things have dramatically changed for one couple in the series with a new baby on board.

Throughout the Sun and Moon series we saw how Professor Kukui and Professor Burnet grew closer to one another, and even getting married the closer to the series' end. Things were teased even further when it was revealed that Burnet was actually pregnant in the final episode of that series overall. With Ash's return to Alola, we'll be seeing this new baby!

The official Twitter account for Pokemon Journeys: The Series revealed the first look at Kukui and Burnet's baby, and they are an adorable new addition to the anime already. Of course, there's no name attached but fans will meet them soon with the next episode of the series.

Episode 37 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled, "I'm Back, Alola!" and the synopsis for it teases as such, "[Ash and Goh] have come to the Alola region! [Ash] goes around reuniting with Professor Kukui, the students from the Pokemon school he used to attend, as well as his Pokemon.

But since this is [Goh's] first time meeting them all, he's a bit nervous, and during the welcoming party that's held for the two at the Pokemon School, [Ash's] classmate [Kiawe] challenges him to a battle, saying he'll 'make sure this guy is a fitting rival for [Ash!]' [Goh] accepts the challenge!"

What do you think of seeing Kukui's happy family life in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Excited to see more of them when Ash makes his official return to Alola in the next episode? Who are you most excited to see from the Sun and Moon anime again?