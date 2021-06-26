Pokemon Journeys Releases New Poster For Project Mew

✖

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum taking on a new traveling partner in Goh in order to travel around the world following his major victory as a part of the Alola Region Tournament, and the next major arc of the series is set to unleash "Project Mew" with a new poster. With Goh's dream to capture the ancient Pokemon as well as learn all that he can when it comes to the all-powerful pocket monster, it's clear that Ash's current best buddy is set to have a major role in this upcoming story arc.

Throughout the recent episodes of Pokemon Journeys' anime, Ash and Goh have been re-introduced to a number of old characters from the series' past, including the likes of Gary Oak and Iris, to say nothing of Ketchum coming into contact with all of the pocket monsters that he has collected over the years. With Gary showing that the more things change, the more they stay the same, needling Ash and Goh during their encounter, he also revealed that he will be a part of Project Mew, looking to capture the Pokemon that was responsible for the creation of Mewtwo, the cloned pocket monster that remains one of the most popular to this day.

Twitter User Anipoke Fandom shared this new poster for the upcoming Project Mew Arc, showing that Ash and Goh will definitely have some major competition when it comes to having a chance at capturing the ancient Pokemon who has a big role in the lore of the anime series:

Project Mew promotional poster from this month's edition of Spoon.2di magazine! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/5Xyh28tAEw — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) June 25, 2021

While in the past, it might have seemed impossible for either Ash or Goh to actually have a shot at capturing Mew, recent episodes have shown that the series hasn't been shy about throwing in some big surprises when it comes to some major catches. With Ketchum adding the likes of Dragonite and Gengar to his roster, Goh perhaps made the most notable catch of the series to date by capturing the Legendary Pokemon known as Suicune.

What surprises do you think lie in wait for Ash and Goh in this storyline? Do you think someone will actually manage to catch Mew? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.