Pokemon Reveals Goh's New Steel Evolution

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series revealed Goh's newest Steel Pokemon evolution with the newest episode! Pokemon Journeys continues Ash Ketchum and Goh's adventures through the series' past regions, and many fans have been surprised to see Goh take much of the center stage over the course of this newest iteration of the franchise. While Ash is indeed adding Pokemon to his team for this season, Goh's been a lot more proactive since his goal is to catch every single Pokemon. This means more often than not Goh is the one getting a new addition with each new episode.

This is the case with the newest episode of the series released in Japan. Episode 56 of the series recently debuted and it sees Ash and Goh heading to the Kalos region to train with the Elite Four member, Wikstrom. Following the completion of their trainer, Wikstrom then offers Goh a chance to evolve his Scyther with the help of a Metal Coat that he has in his possession. Now Goh has a Scyther in his collection!

Episode 56 of the series at its core is about how Ash and Farfetch'd want to train more after losing in a previous episode, and then Professor Cerise suggests heading to Wikstrom's new training center in Kalos. When Scyther overhears this, it rushes over to Goh and asks to come with. Turns out that this was the right move as not only do Ash and Farfetch'd get stronger, but Scyther evolves into Scizor.

Wikstrom then helps out Goh by transferring Scyther into a nearby computer, and it results in the evolution. Goh doesn't get into many battles in the series (he even admits that himself when he agrees to take Scyther with him to Kalos for training), but now he's got a tough fighter in his collection. There's probably a good chance Goh will be more battle focused going forward too as the Pokemon he's searching for get that much tougher.

What did you think of Scizor joining Goh's team for the season? Curious to see what other evolutions he'll come across as the series continues? How do you feel about Goh becoming the main hero in many of the episodes this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!