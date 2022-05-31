Pokemon Crowns Ash the Best Big Brother Ever in New Clip

✖

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for what will be the greatest battle of Ash Ketchum's career, with the protagonist of the long-running anime series currently a part of the Masters 8 and set to be a part of a tournament that will decide who the strongest trainer in the world currently is. Before Ash jumps into the fray and attempts to achieve his dream, the young trainer had a heartfelt reunion with Professor Kukui in the Alola Region, with Ketchum inadvertently showing how he has become the best big brother to the young Lei.

Lei is the son of both Professor Kukui and Professor Burnet of the Alola Region and is still a baby who is years away from getting into the Pokemon game either as a trainer or a professor. While Pokemon Sun And Moon gave Ash his first-ever victory within a Pokemon Tournament thanks to the Alola Region, it also gave him a new family via Kukui, Burnet, and Lei, with the latest episode sharing a heartfelt tete-a-tete between all the parties involved. While Ketchum's victory to become world champion is far from assured, it's clear that Ash has plenty of folks that are rooting for him to accomplish his dream of becoming the greatest trainer in the world.

Twitter Outlet The Poke Raf shared the hilarious clip in which baby Lei mimicked Ash's excitement, proving just how close Ketchum has become with the Kukui Clan as the Alola reunion helps set the stage for one of the biggest battles of the young trainer's career within the anime series:

BABY LEI KUKUI COPYING HIS BIG BROTHER SATOSHI 😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️ #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/IGAEuT1CYG — Raf 🐌🔥6️⃣ (@ThePokeRaf) May 27, 2022

Ash has been the hero of the anime series for decades now, with many wondering if the Masters 8 Tournament might see Ketchum become the strongest trainer in the world and perhaps hand off the reins of the television series to someone like Goh. If Ash loses the tournament, it will be interesting to see what his next steps are and if he decides to continue trekking the globe or stay in one set location in the story that will eventually follow Pokemon Journeys.

