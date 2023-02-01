Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Starry Reunion

Pokemon's latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, hasn't been shy when it comes to its reunions, seeing Ash running into fan-favorite characters from his past including the likes of Misty, Brock, Dent, and more. On the Pokemon front, past pocket monsters including Psyduck, Squirtle, Butterfree, Lapras, and more are looking to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist who has led the series for over twenty-plus years. Now, a new preview is hinting at a surprise reunion with someone quite close to Ketchum.

At present, Pokemon hasn't confirmed what Ash's status will be following the conclusion of Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, though they have made it quite clear that he will no longer be the head of the series. The biggest theory that has been circulating amongst pocket monster fans has been the idea that Liko, the new female trainer that will be taking Ash's place moving forward, might be related to Ketchum in some way as she is sporting a hair clip that looks strikingly similar to the logo he's worn on his baseball cap in the past. While not confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, this possibility could mean that Ash might return with a serious time skip being implemented.

Pokemon Reunion

Later this month, a new Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master will arrive that will see Team Rocket returning to Ash's life, stealing Pikachu, and leading to a "starry reunion" in which the dynamic duo is separated right before they both are set to vacate the anime adaptation as its leads:

"During their journey, Team Rocket attacks Ash and his friends when they had dozed off. Although Ash manages to thwart them, Pikachu flies away into the sky with Team Rocket. Ash and Pikachu, who are separated, search for each other to reunite but...Even if they are apart, their hearts are one. Will they be able to meet again?"

Ash and Pikachu's bond has been one of the strongest elements of the pair throughout their history in the anime adaptation, so it will be interesting to see how it holds up as the television series prepares to bid them both a fond farewell.

Which trainers and Pokemon do you want to see return to Ash and Pikachu's lives before they leave the series as its stars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

