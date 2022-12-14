Pokemon Art Gives Kanto's Famous Starters a Mecha Variant

Over the years, hundreds of Pokemon have been introduced over the course of several generations, and with the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch, even more pocket monsters are now available for trainers to capture. Though more and more Pokemon arrive over the passing years, the original three starters remain beloved in the minds of Pokemon fans, with one fan artist taking the opportunity to imagine what Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle would look like if they were given a metallic sheen.

In the latest season of the Pokemon anime, one of the three Kanto starters returned in a big way, as the current world champion, Leon, had a wildly powerful Charizard that helped him hold on to the crown for quite some time. During the Masters 8 Tournament, Ash and Pikachu were able to defeat Leon's Charizard, along with the other Pokemon at his disposal, making Ketchum the new world champion. Despite achieving his dream of becoming the strongest in the world, the anime series has confirmed that Ash will remain the protagonist moving forward, leaving many anime viewers left wondering where the next season could go in following the trials and tribulations of the new best trainer in the world.

Pokemon Mecha

Twitter Artist Opon Pong took the opportunity to imagine what the three Kanto starters would look like if they were of a far more robotic aesthetic, with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle continuing to be an essential part of Pokemon decades following their debut in both the anime adaptation and the video games:

Despite Ash Ketchum finally becoming the world champion, the anime seems to be throwing some more challenges his way as it seems as though his right-hand man Goh is looking to strike off on his own to make his own dreams come true. With Goh recently encountering the legendary Mew alongside the trainers that make up Project Mew, it seems as though the trainer will depart from Ash, presenting even more questions as the anime is aiming to bring Journeys to an end.

