Pokemon Leak Outs Typhlosion’s Horrifying (and NSFW) Origin

If you think about it, the Pokemon universe is pretty dark. From its megalomaniac villains to its murderous creatures, Pokemon hides a dark history under a cheerful veneer. For years, fans have longed for Pokemon to unpeel its dark side and delve into its uncomfortable lore. And thanks to an unprecedented leak, well – Pokemon fans will never be able to look at Typhlosion the same.

So yeah, read on with caution. A massive Pokemon leak has hit the Internet, and it unpacks tons of information about the IP. From game code to unused sprites and anime projects, the leak touches upon a lot of secrets. One of those secrets references Typhlosion’s origin that is as horrifying as it is wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TYPHLOSION’S CONTROVERSIAL ORIGIN STORY

In the leak, files were discovered that address the creation myth of Pokemon, and several stories unpack the early days of mankind and Pokemon. In one of those tales, Typhlosion is brought up. An anecdote claims the creator abducted a girl who got lost in the forest and gaslit her into believing they were a man. And from there, well – things get worse.

To summarize the tale, the story takes readers back into the ancient past when humanity and Pokemon were separate from one another. A young girl goes into the woods to gather goods, but she gets lost. It is there a ‘man’ appears and take her to his home in a cave. Despite the girl’s pleas to return home, the man keeps her in the woods, and they eventually form a sexual relationship. It is not long after that the girl learns this man is really a Typhlosion, and the creature has taken the girl as his wife.

As the story continues, the Typhlosion keeps his wife hidden, and she eventually has a child with the creature. Things intensify when the girl’s father begins searching for her in the woods, leaving Typhlosion to fight the man in hopes of keeping his bride. Typhlosion was killed by the older man, and the girl could only bury her lover before returning to the village.

It was there humans began to pick on the girl’s child as they were half-human, half-Pokemon. This torment lead the child and his mother to embrace their animal side and flee into the woods. From there, the story suggests this incident is what led mankind to realize Typhlosion is part human. So yeah, that is the creation myth behind the fan-fave evolution.

POKEMON IS NOW FACING ITS BIGGEST LEAK IN HISTORY

Clearly, Typhlosion has a dark history, and its origin story takes some wild turns. None of this content was ever meant to surface, but thanks to a historic leak, the Pokemon fandom knows more about Typhlosion than ever before. And given the size of this latest Pokemon leak, fans are worried more unsanctioned info about the IP is on the way.

For those unfamiliar with the issue, a historic Pokemon leak hit the Internet days ago as a netizen claimed to have over a terabyte of data from Game Freak. Since then, a number of unverified leaks about Pokemon have surfaced from unused game assets to scrapped TV series and more. At this time, Game Freak has not addressed the leak, but it did post a note this week confirming it was hit by a hacker.

The studio, which is best known for creating the Pokemon games, said its servers were accessed illegally in August 2024. Game Freak admits its employee’s personal info was leaked at this time. However, no other impacts have been noted by the studio at this time.

What do you make of this wild Pokemon leak? Did you see this Typhlosion myth coming? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

