Pokemon Reveals Lingerie Set Starring Eeevee and Friends

Pokemon is known for all its cute monsters, and those partners decided to grow up a bit thanks to a lingerie line. Over in Japan, Peach John has announced its new line of undergarments, and the adorable collection brings some of the most adorable Pokemon into a brand-new world. After all, you might not expect to see Eevee on some lingerie, but that is exactly what is happening abroad.

According to a report by Sora News 24, Peach John plans to kick off this Pokemon collection (which you can peek in the slides below) with a Pikachu two-piece. The set includes a breezy no-wire bra and some lace panties.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The yellow bra has wide straps, so fans will be able to wear the Pikachu-print piece with relative ease. The bra is printed with lots of Pikachu faces with different expressions, but I am partial to the sleepy one. As for the underwear, the lined bottoms use the same print fabric, but they are edged with lace frills for a feminine touch.

Of course, Eevee shows up in this collection, and Sylveon is being honored with a lingerie set in particular. The pink-and-white set features a frilly bralette with a wide lace band. The straps of the piece are blue, and there are prints of Sylveon cut into the lace overlaying the bra. The same goes for the panties, and the bottoms even have some extra lace on there.

As for Eevee alone, the starter Pokemon is has a full bra set with wired cups, and The Pokemon is embroidered all over the cups and that goes for the panties as well. Plus, the embroidered artwork looks lovely against its light pink fabric. This same shade of pink is used for the Jigglypuff pajamas, but the Poke Ball sleepwear goes with a soothing cream color.

And finally, the line wraps up with a cute trinket bag. The Pikachu bag closes up top with a ribbon, and its print makes it look like the Pokemon's butt is wiggling at you while it protects your belongings.

Currently, this Pokemon collection is slated to go on sale May 7 in Japan. The available sizes will run small through large.

