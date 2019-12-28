Spicy Pokemon Cosplay Imagines Aged-Up Marnie

Each new generation of the Pokemon games comes with a whole new generation of new characters, and many of them have been instant hits with fans. This includes the mysterious Marnie, who was even popular in the universe of the game itself and has a whole team of supporters rallying behind her. Marnie was an instant hit due to a number of factors, and fans have been bringing her to life with all sorts of fun art and other experiments. This naturally also includes new spins through cosplay.

Artist @SakimiChanArt (who you can find on Twitter here) shared one spicy take on an aged up version of the character, and it was such a hit that artist @OfficialRinnieR (who you can find on Twitter here) decided to bring this take to life through cosplay. Check it out below!

@OfficialRinnieR and @SakimiChanArt made major waves before thanks to an aged up Yaoyorozu cosplay, and this new take on Marnie will most likely be as big of a hit. Thanks to Marnie’s popularity both in and out of the official Pokemon universe, now fans are going to keep an eye out for any future appearances for the character. With the current iteration of the anime making its way through Sword and Shield‘s Galar region, maybe she’ll be making her way to the show soon?

The latest iteration of the anime series is currently taking its time with the newest region, however, as Ash and the newest hero Go are exploring every previous region of the franchise so far. So while Marnie is definitely a character fans want to see make her debut in the anime, cosplay looks like this are most likely going to be the only way to enjoy new views of Marnie for now.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.