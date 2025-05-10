“A Dream to Animate”: One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen Animator Praises Gear Five

It’s been nearly two years since Gear Five made its first appearance in One Piece’s anime, and even longer since the transformation first debuted in the manga, and yet, it remains one of the most memorable moments in the recent history of the franchise. Besides having massive implications in terms of the series’ lore and Luffy’s fate, Gear Five marked a decisive shift in the tone and style of One Piece’s battles going forward, which is why fans initially had mixed reactions to the transformation. Having said that, Gear Five has opened up new doors of possibility not just for Luffy but also for the anime’s producers, with one famous One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen animator revealing just what a gift the goofy transformation is for animators.

In a recent interview posted on YouTube with Brago D. Ace, also known as B.D.A. Law, One Piece animator Vincent Chansard took the opportunity to talk about Gear Five, immensely praising the transformation, notably calling it “a dream for animators” due to the endless possibilities it opens up on the animation side of things. Chansard told Brago D. Ace, “I can tell you Luffy is really like a dream for animators. Every single animator in our team wants to animate Gear Five Luffy because the possibilities are endless.”

Vincent Chansard Reveals Gear Five’s Popularity Among Animators

Ever since Gear Five’s debut on Wano, the transformation itself and its style of animation have been quite distinct. Not only was Gear Five very cartoonish and clearly inspired by Western cartoons, but the entire fight against Kaido took quite a few creative liberties. As a result, while the fight followed pretty much the same rough script as in the manga, the original added content made the fight a whole new experience. Since then, especially going into the Egghead Arc, its become even more clear that the series’ animator have started having more fun with Gear Five. Look no further than the recent battle between Gear Five Luffy and Kizaru, which single-handedly proves just how much scope for creativity the transformation has opened up.

It is for this very reason that Vincent Chansard talks about Gear Five with such enthusiasm in the new interview, saying, “When Gear Fifth came into play, as an animator, we were celebrating. From an animation standpoint, this is a dream.” Expanding on this Chansard further adds, “Just like Luffy’s power is based and limited only by his imagination, as animators, it translates the same for us. What Luffy can do is almost only limited to, of course, the script, but also our imagination. “

Despite Chansard’s Vast Portfolio, One Piece’s Gear Five Remains Special

For those who may not be familiar with Chansard’s work, he has notably worked on not only the debut episode of Gear Five but also the Zoro vs. King fight, Shanks vs. Kid, Garp vs. Kuzan, the battle against the Seraphim on Egghead, and of course, Luffy’s recent rematch against Kizaru. Chansard has also worked on the famously stunning Sukuna vs. Mahorga fight in Season 2 Episode 17 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and his work on any piece of animated media is almost instantly recognizable.

Interestingly, in the latest interview, Chansard also reveals how he worked on Baryon Mode in Boruto, using this as an example of how he has animated transformations before, but Gear Five still stands tall in a class of its own. Chansard stated, “Before I worked for One Piece, I worked for a series called Boruto, and in it Naruto transformed into a form called Baryon Mode, so I have animated like ultimate forms before, and I can tell you Luffy is really like a dream for animators. Every single animator in our team wants to animate Gear Five Luffy because the possibilities are endless.”

Gear Five Was Always Meant to Be Fun and Lighthearted

Overall, it is quite heartwarming to hear that One Piece’s animators are genuinely having fun animating Gear Five and have begun approaching the series’ battles with such enthusiasm. This is especially true since Eiichiro Oda has previously stated that the entire reason he created Gear Five was because he wanted to have fun with the series’ fights himself. In the OVER 100 Miracle Talk with Gosho Aoyama back in 2022, Oda notably revealed that he introduced Gear Five with the sole purpose of making the series more lighthearted, as he did not want One Piece to turn into a serious battle manga.

In the interview, Oda said, “Battle manga has to keep getting more and more serious to keep up with readers’ expectations, and I honestly hate that. I definitely don’t want my work to become a serious manga like that. I want and have decided to have fun, and I feel like I’m finally able to do that. When I was drawing this, I actually had fun.”

While fans may still be divided on the goofiness that Gear Fiev has injected into One Piece, there’s no denying that the animators’ enthusiasm towards the transformation and bringing it to life is quickly becoming infectious. The latest episodes of One Piece in particular quite clearly have a lot of passion behind them and the series will only continue to get even more stunning as a result.

Source: @unonumero56 on X.