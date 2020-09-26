Pikachu Meets Naruto With These Cute Hokage Figures

✖

The worlds of Pokemon and Naruto are far different from one another, with the latter usually involving life or death battles centered around the world of ninjas, and the former focusing on the much lighter world of pocket monster trainers, but one fan has acquired some figures that combine the two franchises into some adorable figures! The Hokage have been some of the most important characters in the world of the Hidden Leaf Village since its inception, acting as the leaders of the village since its inception and these figures decide to slap each of their aesthetics onto Pokemon's yellow electric mascot!

Much like Naruto, the franchise that made the village of Konoha a household name, Pikachu has been a giant part of the Pokemon franchise since the first video games landed in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue! With the anime continuing the story of Ash Ketchum for decades, with the eternal Pokemon trainer travelling the world to become the very best, Pikachu has stuck by his side throughout his many trials and tribulations, putting the electric rodent in the spotlight for thousands of adventures over the course of the series. While these figures might be a little tougher to find in the West, they definitely make for good additions to anime fans' collections.

Reddit User Jexland shared these Pokemon figures that take Pikachu and slap it into the outfits, and power sets, of the Hokage, including Hashirama, Tobirama, Hiruzen, Minato, Tsunade, Kakashi, and of course the seventh and current Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto:

Both Naruto and Pokemon are at very important stages of their respective franchises, with Ash Ketchum and the Hidden Leaf Village suffering some big losses as of late. In Pokemon Journeys, Ash is struggling following the loss against the Galar Region trainer, Bea, while attempting to continue to strengthen his roster in anticipation of battling against the current champion of Galar in Leon.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto's son and company are attempting to defeat the insidious plot of the nefarious collective of ninja known as the Kara Organization. With Konoha currently being threatened by their leader in Jigen, there are definitely going to be some life or death battles in the future of the Hidden Leaf!

What do you think of these adorable, hard hitting figures that fuse the two popular anime franchises together?