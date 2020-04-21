These Naruto x Pokemon Figures Honor Pikachu in the Best Way

✖

There have been some crazy crossovers in the world of anime, and though the anime franchises of both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Pokemon are delayed as a part of the coronavirus pandemic that isn't stopping them from meeting one another by fusing together to make some insanely awesome models. Thanks to the folks at MADE Studios, the world of Konoha and the world of Ash Ketchum will be slamming together taking Pokemon's small yellow mascot and putting him into attire that was made famous by several different ninjas that populate the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Both the new seasons of the anime for Pokemon and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have taken things up a notch for their protagonists as both the ninjas of Konoha and the trainers aspiring to be the best in the world of pocket monsters have been given some serious heavy tasks to fulfill. In the case of Boruto and the rest of Team 7, they've been pitting against the Mujina Bandits, a group of rogue ninja that are looking to invade the Hidden Leaf Village in order to pull off a major score and steal a treasure that lays within the village of the Seventh Hokage. In Pokemon, Ash and his friend Go are travelling the world in order to find stronger pocket monsters in order to attempt to defeat the current Galar champion Leon, encountering Team Rocket's machinations along the way!

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared these fusion models that take the lovable yellow, electric rodent and fuses them with the Konoha ninja such as Naruto in his Fox form, Kakashi the Copy Ninja, and Tsunade the Hokage by mixing their outfits and abilities with the pocket monster:

Pikachu Fusion Collection with Naruto characters’ By Made Studio On sale quarter 4 Year 2020. pic.twitter.com/3LjZM4v2Ac — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) April 19, 2020

This isn't the first time that we've seen anime franchises smashed together to create fusion models, with one in particular launching last year as a part of the Universal Studios Japan as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla clashed and created a fusion bust that had fans of both franchise shocked! With these Naruto and Pokemon fusions set to release later this year, we'll be sure to give you more updates as they come down the pipeline!

What do you think of this Naruto and Pokemon fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.