Pokemon Promises to Show Fans the First Sunrise of 2021 from Space

2020 hasn't exactly been kind to civilians across the world, but Pokemon is hoping to start the new year of 2021 on the right track by giving fans the opportunity to take in the first sun rise from outer space, as the popular anime franchise is partnering with the International Space Station to do so! While Pokemon hasn't taken the opportunity to dive into the worlds that exist outside of the planet Earth, this big event taking place to ring in the new year is certainly making up for lost time by taking to the stars for 2021!

Extraterrestrial Pokemon may very well exist in the franchise that has been tearing up the worlds of anime and video games alike, but at this point, it's all rumors and fan theories as to the origins of some of the stranger pocket monsters that Ash Ketchum and his fellow trainers have encountered in their respective journeys. With the likes of Starmie, Staryu, and several others making up what could be extraterrestrial creations, the latest all powerful entry into the world of Pokemon: Sword And Shield in Eternatus was believed to have arrived thanks to a meteor that landed on the Planet Earth tens of thousands of years ago!

Pokemon shared the big news via its Official Twitter Account, announcing the partnership with the International Space Station that will allow fans of pocket monsters, and those simply wanting to see the first sunrise of the new year to get the opportunity to travel with Pikachu and company into outer space:

