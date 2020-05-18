Pokemon Fans Are Arguing Pros and Cons of Original Starters

Pokemon fans are arguing the pros and cons of the original Kanto starters. A couple of people starting asking the question of who users would pick out of Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. (S/o to @bryyleon for starting this wild firestorm of responses on Twitter.) The question has endured for more than 20 years now, and will likely stretch farther than that. There’s just something endearing about all three of these adorable creatures, However, drawbacks exist for all three as it relates to the original game. Squirtle and Bulbasaur might make those first two gyms a hair easier, but you might have a bit more difficulty in the mid-game. With Charmander, things early on are going to be kind of a drag, but once you get through its smooth sailing. So, it’s actually a really fun question for trainers of all ages.

Sword and Shield players were missing 2/3rds of this lovable trio when they first got access to the game. Charmander, Chameleon, and Charizard all got the nod, but if you loved Squirrel, Wartortle, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur then you were out of luck. In fact 47 of the original 151 made the cut for the latest game. When the release happened, there were plenty of trainers hopping mad about their exclusion. Luckily for them, Nintendo is giving the people what they want with the expansion content for Sword and Shield. No more worrying about missing out on your nostalgic favorites. (At least for the ones that got hand-selected for the Nintendo Switch release.)

Do you choose Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? First of all, The Charmander episode to this day still makes me tear up. pic.twitter.com/MHbzcb88ay — Bry🖤 (@bryyleon) May 17, 2020

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be making its big Netflix debut on June 12th with the first 12 episodes of the new English dub. The English cast from the previous Pokemon iterations will also be returning with Sarah Natochenny returning to voice Ash Ketchum, Lisa Ortiz in a currently unconfirmed role, and James C Cathart, who will be returning as Professor Oak, James, and Meowth. New additions to the cast also include some name updates with Zeno Robinson confirmed as Goh (whose name has been changed from "Go") and Ray Chase as Professor Cerise (who's known as Professor Sakuragi in the Japanese release).

Which of the original starters would you choose? Are you a Pikachu trainer? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below: