Pokemon Fans Are Arguing Pros and Cons of Original Starters
Pokemon fans are arguing the pros and cons of the original Kanto starters. A couple of people starting asking the question of who users would pick out of Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. (S/o to @bryyleon for starting this wild firestorm of responses on Twitter.) The question has endured for more than 20 years now, and will likely stretch farther than that. There’s just something endearing about all three of these adorable creatures, However, drawbacks exist for all three as it relates to the original game. Squirtle and Bulbasaur might make those first two gyms a hair easier, but you might have a bit more difficulty in the mid-game. With Charmander, things early on are going to be kind of a drag, but once you get through its smooth sailing. So, it’s actually a really fun question for trainers of all ages.
Sword and Shield players were missing 2/3rds of this lovable trio when they first got access to the game. Charmander, Chameleon, and Charizard all got the nod, but if you loved Squirrel, Wartortle, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur then you were out of luck. In fact 47 of the original 151 made the cut for the latest game. When the release happened, there were plenty of trainers hopping mad about their exclusion. Luckily for them, Nintendo is giving the people what they want with the expansion content for Sword and Shield. No more worrying about missing out on your nostalgic favorites. (At least for the ones that got hand-selected for the Nintendo Switch release.)
Do you choose Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? First of all, The Charmander episode to this day still makes me tear up. pic.twitter.com/MHbzcb88ay— Bry🖤 (@bryyleon) May 17, 2020
Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be making its big Netflix debut on June 12th with the first 12 episodes of the new English dub. The English cast from the previous Pokemon iterations will also be returning with Sarah Natochenny returning to voice Ash Ketchum, Lisa Ortiz in a currently unconfirmed role, and James C Cathart, who will be returning as Professor Oak, James, and Meowth. New additions to the cast also include some name updates with Zeno Robinson confirmed as Goh (whose name has been changed from "Go") and Ray Chase as Professor Cerise (who's known as Professor Sakuragi in the Japanese release).
Which of the original starters would you choose? Are you a Pikachu trainer? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
oh yea most definitely im choosing Charmander plus Charizard is still one of my top Pokemon anways like i mean that's without question....i couldn't handle this scene when i was younger https://t.co/i4RZa3PTIJ— Chazie! 🌟💫⭐️ (@chazieb1) May 18, 2020
i can’t answer this https://t.co/8wNdAouQBE— 𝒟𝓊𝓀𝑒 🅴 (@lifeasduke) May 18, 2020
i always loved squirtle as a kid but now it’s bulbasaur https://t.co/UaiddpIYhv— bleh (@georg_idc) May 18, 2020
No offense to Bulbasaur or Charmander fans, but I chose Squirtle every single time I was given the choice, and I will likely continue to do so for a long time yet to come! pic.twitter.com/Gdac312TGO— KecleonFan352 (@KFan352) May 18, 2020
I always picked Charmander cause I love Charizard but Bulbasaur would get you easy wins for the first few gyms.— Mandy (@HawthornScarlet) May 18, 2020
I'll prefer this cute one!! https://t.co/Noyu0gy9ii pic.twitter.com/r2lOWbp570— Sofiya ansari (@Sofiyaa_an) May 18, 2020
Only the BADDEST https://t.co/Vmk9KyNPVI pic.twitter.com/MJvozVe0l7— Sonia Elizabeth (@justsoniaaa) May 18, 2020
I just cannot say no to this plantlizardturtle https://t.co/KwI3v9l4qS pic.twitter.com/X0vgDDQqwK— jess! 🌴🥥 brb on honeytide island (@jvolleygifs) May 18, 2020
its gotta be bulbasaur🥺 number one in the pokedex and number one in my heart https://t.co/apJ9p8LdEH pic.twitter.com/QXOcvvvtP3— morgs (@trexbabie) May 17, 2020
of course the coolest boi https://t.co/sCY7NwWlGU pic.twitter.com/U0O3Dyjw7m— r-lean (@baconspacecow) May 17, 2020
It's Charmander. Always Charmander 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UwfMnEnw4U— Jax 🛡 ArmorUp (@moonyWerebeast) May 17, 2020
Squirtle or Bulbasaur you’re never supposed to pick Charmander pic.twitter.com/skXgOEXrJN— Bruce Wayne (@Castle_of_Brian) May 17, 2020
Grass starter for life. https://t.co/kGT99gGBxw pic.twitter.com/oyg1axgf77— Iron Avengererer (@Kuekuatsu) May 17, 2020
We can only choose between Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? Why are you leaving out the best obvious option? pic.twitter.com/QaRovyFK4X— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) May 17, 2020
Easy https://t.co/EB8mNohNnv pic.twitter.com/hwS2Ku7Bhp— Linkas (@LukasFields) May 17, 2020
Iconic https://t.co/YPpeuN2irO pic.twitter.com/jKh17LovnN— Father of Bears (@_LittleBigMan) May 17, 2020
