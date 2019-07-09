Pokemon: Sun and Moon Anime Teases Show’s Alola League Contenders

The Alola League is amping up its titular tournament where Ash Ketchum is going to have some serious competition to try to take the tropical island themed belt. While some of the competitors are direct friends to Ash Ketchum such as Lillie, Kiawe, Mallow, and Lana to name a few, the tournament is also rife with opponents such as Jesse and James from the notorious Team Rocket. This breakdown is essential for fans looking to dive right into the Alola League tournament in the anime of Pokemon Sun and Moon giving us a glimpse of Ash’s competition and their Pokemon.

The Pokemon Information Hub of Serebii.net posted this video that put a spotlight on all 16 characters, giving folks the information they need to feel prepped for the beginning of the tournament itself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Serebii Video: Official video detailing the Top 16 trainers in the Alola Pokémon League in the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime https://t.co/SmDbEFFWwS https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) July 7, 2019

Ash Ketchum has had serious issues with Pokemon tournaments in the past, usually being able to make it to the final rounds but never managing to take home the gold. While there have been hints that this may be “Ash’s time” to finally claim a victory, he’s going into the tournament with a severe disadvantage. As it stands right now, Ash only has five Pokemon to his name and the number that you can use in a tournament is six, so unless he comes up with another pocket monster in the final hour, he’s going to have to think of ways to make up for this handicap.

Both the anime series, and Sun and Moon video game, were leading up to the Alola League and even if Ash does manage to win this all, the victor will have to test their skills against the Masked Royal, who most likely is Professor Kukui, Ash’s mentor.

If you had to bet all your money on one contender to take it all in the Alola League, who would you choose? Do you think this is going to be the time where Ash Ketchum manages to claim victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.