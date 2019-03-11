‘Pokemon’ Anime Goes Magical Girl in New Preview

One of the biggest reasons fans have been in love with the current run of the Pokemon anime is that ever since it started adapting the Sun and Moon games the series has taken on a playful tone that’s not afraid to make references to other properties.

The next episode of the series seems to take this to the next level with a full on shout out to the Pretty Cure franchise as the characters don magical girl outfits. Check out the preview for Episode 113 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 113 is titled “A New Series?! A Tiny Magikarp’s Melody” and the preview for it teases that Ash and his friends will be caught up in some kind of television production. The preview not only sees a director as well as a “dramatic” looking Magikarp and Gyarados, but Ash’s friends even seem to be drawn into the production as well.

Not only is there a shoutout to the common magical girl trope of a young girl running with a piece of toast in her mouth, there’s a full magical girl transformation sequence toward the end. The colors and style are reminiscent of Toei Animation’s Pretty Cure series, which often feature a pink magical girl as the leader with a blue and yellow to follow like in this preview.

This is just one of the many wacky references the series has made, and fans should keep their eyes peeled on the next episode should even more magical girl references pop up. If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!