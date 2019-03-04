New ‘Pokemon’ Episode Teases Big Meltan Makeover

The Pokemon Sun and Moon anime has recently brought the mysterious new Pokemon Go addition Meltan into the fold, and after Ash and the others reacted to its strange look it seems a makeover is in store.

The preview for Episode 112 of the series teases a pretty cute outing for Meltan and Rowlet that sees Meltan experiment with a few new looks. You can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Episode 112 of the series is titled “New Species Discovered! I Got Meltan!!” and the preview for the episode sees Rowlet unwillingly pal around with Meltan’s adventures. The latest episode saw how Ash and his friends confusingly react to Meltan’s look, and that confusion’s about to kick up even more as Rowlet seems to lose the lug nut that Meltan’s eye rests in.

Trying to find a replacement for its missing lug nut (which Rowlet drops while flying), Meltan gets a couple of hilarious makeovers as it tries to place its eye in other objects with a hole in the center. This eventually leads to the sweetest makeover of them all in Team Rocket’s donuts, but then it all breaks lose as Meltan becomes the target of James and Jesse’s scorn.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

