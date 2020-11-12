Pokemon Shares Special Look at Pier's Younger Design

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield made waves earlier this fall with the debut of its new DLC pack, and there are plenty of fans discovering the series for the first time. Of course, that means plenty of fans are learning who Piers is, and some new artwork has revealed a never-before-seen version of the Spikemuth native.

Over on Twitter, fans began geeking out with The Pokemon Company gave fans a look at Piers when he was younger. The art was shared in honor of an upcoming trading card pack. The special set will feature new trainer cards, and Piers will be counted amongst them.

As you can see above, Piers looks all kinds of adorable in this trainer card. Piers looks to be about the age of Marnie in his new card, so Pokemon fans are sure he's firmly in his teens. The gym leader is rocking his black-and-white hair as usual, but he is styled way differently than ever before.

After all, no one ever thought they'd see Piers rock a short haircut. The boy looks downright dapper in this card art, and he can be seen hugging his Galarian Linoone tightly.

This throwback look at Piers is a welcome gift, and fans of the Spikemuth trainer are excited to see him get the respect he deserves. After all, the Dark-type trainer is not always counted as a favorite in Galar, but his kind heart made fans fall in love with him. So if you happen to nab this trainer card when it comes to the United States, well - you better count yourself as lucky.

What do you think about this new look at Piers? Do you want the Pokemon anime to explore his backstory more?