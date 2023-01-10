Pokemon Synopsis Teases Brock's Lost Love

Pokemon is preparing to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu with a number of episodes that will usher in a new generation of trainers. Before the two anime stars depart, the anime adaptation is bringing back some of Ash's biggest friends from the past, with his first two human partners, Misty and Brock hitting the small screen once again. Now, in a new promo for an upcoming episode, it would seem that Brock has lost the love of his life following finally gaining a girlfriend during the events of Pokemon Sun And Moon.

Brock first began as a rock-type trainer which was an obstacle that Ash Ketchum had to overcome in his original journey, but the two were able to strike a friendship with one another and travel the world in the earlier days of the anime. On their many adventures, Brock tried to sell himself as a "ladies' man", routinely having his affections turned down. During the previous season before Pokemon Journeys hit the scene, Brock had encountered a trainer named Olivia who also focused on rock-type pocket monsters, and while he clearly had feelings for her as he has so many times with so many others, the true surprise came about with Olivia returning his affection.

Pokemon: Brock Journeys

The next episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master has released a brand new synopsis for the upcoming episode which will apparently see Brock losing the love of his life and joining Ash on a new adventure before Ketchum and Pikachu depart the series as its stars:

"Ash and Pikachu reunite with their former travel companions, Brock and Cilan. However, Brock seems to be terribly depressed because he just lost his love. Then suddenly a wild Hatterene kidnaps Brock, but what is the reason? Can Ash, Misty, and Cilan bring back Brock?"

The two new trainers that will be taking Ash's place in the future of the series have been revealed as Liko and Roy and while there are still many things that we have yet to learn about the two new protagonists, rumors are swirling that the female trainer might have a connection to Ketchum.

Do you think Brock is single and ready to mingle once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Anipoke Fandom