Pokemon: Twilight Wings' Finale Overwhelms Fans Online

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been a joy for the fandom to watch, but all good things must come to a close. If you did not know already, the final episode of the miniseries went live today, and it contained some emotional gut punches. Not only did fans reunite with one of the show's first faces, but fans were given a more nuanced look at the Champion Leon before a big match.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are rather dumbstruck by the impressive episode. It would be putting things lightly to say Pokemon: Twilight Wings went all out for its final episode. From the story to animation, the series did not skimp. This means fans were treated to an impressive Pokemon battle between Leon and Raihan, but all that came after an emotional build-up.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The final episode begins with a profile on Leon before our early protagonist John shows up. The boy is given a ticket to see the World Pokemon Championships live, but he oversleeps. Luckily, his mistake gives him the opportunity to meet Leon one-on-one, and it turns out the two boys are one and the same. That is why Leon has John join him on the field to watch his Pokemon match up close, and the touching moment got plenty of fans teary-eyed.

