Pokemon: Twilight Wings' Finale Overwhelms Fans Online
Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been a joy for the fandom to watch, but all good things must come to a close. If you did not know already, the final episode of the miniseries went live today, and it contained some emotional gut punches. Not only did fans reunite with one of the show's first faces, but fans were given a more nuanced look at the Champion Leon before a big match.
As you can see in the slides below, fans are rather dumbstruck by the impressive episode. It would be putting things lightly to say Pokemon: Twilight Wings went all out for its final episode. From the story to animation, the series did not skimp. This means fans were treated to an impressive Pokemon battle between Leon and Raihan, but all that came after an emotional build-up.
The final episode begins with a profile on Leon before our early protagonist John shows up. The boy is given a ticket to see the World Pokemon Championships live, but he oversleeps. Luckily, his mistake gives him the opportunity to meet Leon one-on-one, and it turns out the two boys are one and the same. That is why Leon has John join him on the field to watch his Pokemon match up close, and the touching moment got plenty of fans teary-eyed.
What do you think about this miniseries' finale? Do you want more of Pokemon: Twilight Wings? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Absolutely Accurate
prevnext
me watching pokemon twilight wings pic.twitter.com/P9V6iWvwCj— golurk in hell but commissions OPEN (@go_lurk) August 6, 2020
A Special Gift
prevnext
Weiling Zhang in the last Pokémon Twilight Wings!?
It's ridiculous how good looks Charizard here, giving the real sense of a majestic creature, like it should be.— kiwbvi (@kiwbvi) August 6, 2020
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/BjacQGnnZk
He's Here!
prevnext
THEY FINALLY SHOWED RAIHAN IN THE FINAL EPISODE OF POKÉMON TWILIGHT WINGS EVEN IF IT WASN'T FOR LONG I CAN DIE HAPPY OKAY GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/NpVYTeuinq— 𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚎ˣᵛ (@Wildbergerrrr) August 6, 2020
A True Must-Watch
prevnext
Watch Pokemon Twilight Wings. It's final episode just came out, and it is one of the most beautifully animated series to come out this year.
Stellar visuals along with some really touching mini-stories. Definitely a favorite of 2020! Bless Shingo Yamashita and Studio Colorido pic.twitter.com/QIf3poEjcQ— Alejandro Pupo #BlackLivesMatter (@alejandropupo_) August 6, 2020
Time to Celebrate
prevnext
Pokémon Twilight WIngs #07 I'm simply out of words, this series has been a true blessing, Studio Colorido and Shingo Yamashita's beautiful omage to Pokémon ends in the most incredible and marvellous way, thanks only to the immense talent behind this production (1/4) pic.twitter.com/O8jqJ32KhO— S(p)am (@Spammuele) August 6, 2020
Thems the Rules
prevnext
pokemon twilight wings be like: you WILL cry and you WILL like it— sparkledog prince hibiki!! 👑🌈🦊 Sugar @ ArtFight (@iRoxykun) August 6, 2020
Give It a Shot
prevnext
Pokémon Twilight Wings is one of the best animated shorts I’ve ever seen. The stories while small lead are amazing when put all together in the 7 episodes and the animation is absolutely gorgeous. Highly recommended giving it a watch when you can.— Volt Storm (@VoltageStorm) August 6, 2020
Give Us More
prev
Just binged watched Pokemon: Twilight Wings. It gives me a lot of Pokemon: Generations vibes, and now I'm sad that it's over again. I wish these could be our extended animes, I would be so much more hooked. pic.twitter.com/IarsbdupwQ— Lexi (@WaffleGamerGirl) August 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.