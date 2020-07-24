Pokemon: Twilight Wings Confirms Final Episode Release Date

✖

Pokemon: Twilight Wings is wrapping up with its seventh and final episode soon, and now the release date for this finale has been officially confirmed! Announced last December, this miniseries has been showing fans a new side of the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield that has not been yet explored in the mainline series. Each of the episodes thus far has highlighted either one of the new Gym Leaders for the region (many of whom who have yet to make an official debut in Pokemon Journeys: The Series), and the seventh and final episode will wrap things up with a story about the region's Champion, Leon.

It was officially confirmed through Pokemon's official Twitter account that Pokemon: Twilight Wings Episode 7 will be dropping on August 6th worldwide. Following a cliffhanger tease in which he was brought into the miniseries once more, the final episode will be focused on Leon as he most likely will interact with the two young boys from the very first episode (as seen through the art he's spotted).

Unfortunately for fans who might have enjoyed this anime experiment from The Pokemon Company, there has yet to be any confirmation that this webseries will be returning for a follow up of any kind. It was originally announced with a seven episode order, and now that it's finally coming to an end there has yet to be any mention of more potentially down the line. So get ready!

It’s all come down to this. Dreams, realities, and challenges collide in #PokemonTwilightWings, a seven-episode limited anime series set in the vibrant Galar region! 📺 Get ready for the final episode on August 6th by catching up with the latest: https://t.co/NbfDqLte1G pic.twitter.com/18NmgBMOdu — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 24, 2020

While this miniseries might be coming to an end in August, at least the main anime series is continuing on with new episodes each week now that it's been running strong following its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. Characters from Galar have been showing up more frequently as Ash Ketchum and Goh make their way further into Galar so it won't be too much longer before we see these favorites again!

Are you excited to see how Pokemon: Twilight Wings ends? Are you sad to see it go? What did you think of the seven episode miniseries so far? Would you watch more episodes if they were made? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

