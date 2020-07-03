Watch: Pokemon: Twilight Wings Releases Episode 6

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been hugely popular fans with each new episode of the short webseries so far, and now it has gone through another update by releasing Episode 6 of the series! Although the release of Episode 5 of the series had been delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth episode surprisingly proceeded as scheduled as Pokemon has dropped the sixth episode of the series not too far into July. This latest episode in particular focuses on the Stow-On Side Ghost Type Gym Leader, Allister.

Each episode of Twilight Wings has been such a huge hit with fans because it's explored fan favorite characters from Pokemon Sword and Shield's new Galar region, and that's not something that has yet to be truly dug into with the proper anime series, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, because Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh have been mainly adventuring through older regions.

A previous episode of this miniseries actually followed the other half of the Stow-On Side Gym with the Fighting Type Gym Leader Bea from the Shield version of the games. With the latest episode now featuring the Sword exclusive Gym Leader Allister, both sides of the coin are now being reflected through the miniseries.

The latest episode of the series also features characters returning from the series premiere, and continues the story of the two young boys that we had been introduced to before later episodes started to follow particular fan favorite characters from the games. But as the miniseries continues with new episodes, it's now one step closer to its seventh and final episode.

When Pokemon: Twilight Wings was first announced, it was teased as a seven episode story that fans would see evolve over the next few months and now it's finally coming to an end by teasing a story with Leon and Sonia that will probably dive into their friendship as seen in the Sword and Shield games. There's no concrete release date for the final episode just yet, but it will most likely drop sometime in August considering the monthly gap in between the previous releases.

