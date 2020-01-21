New Pokemon: Twilight Wings Synopsis Confirms Series’ Stars

While the main Pokemon series has been following Ash Ketchum and his friend Go travelling the world as part of the former’s “victory lap” after winning the championship trophy as part of the Alola League, a spin-off series is giving us a better look into the world that was introduced in the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Galar region! Now, a new synopsis has given us a breakdown of some new characters that will be appearing in upcoming episodes of Pokemon: Twilight Wings and who counts as the “stars” of the series!

The first episode followed a young boy named Jon, a huge fan of Galar’s current Pokemon Champion, Leon, who relies on the power of his Charizard when all is said and done. With Jon doing everything in his power to have a chat with Chairman Rose in order to see his hero battle in real life, the new series gives us a far better look into Galar than we had seen before in terms of how the world operates.

Twitter User DogasusBackpack shared the description for the upcoming episodes of the season, showing that the spin-off series will be focusing on different protagonists throughout the episodes, not just focusing on one star, but many in order to show off the people who live within the Galar Region:

Galar is a unique world within the franchise of Pokemon, not just giving us new iterations of some of the classic pocket monsters that we’ve come to know and love over the years, but also giving these creatures the ability to increase their size to ludicrous degrees thanks to the Gigantamax power up. In the main series, Ash and Go encountered Gigantamax for themselves while travelling through Galar by train, with a Snorlax implementing the buff and becoming a giant obstacle for the Pokemon trainers to deal with.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.