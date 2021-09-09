Pokemon Unveils Cute New Line of Gaming Chairs

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its reach knows no bounds. From east to west, Pokemon has a brand appeal like none other, and its merchandise tends to fly off the shelf. Now, the franchise is planning on dipping into the PC chair scene, and the Pokemon seats are absolutely adorable.

As you can see below, the chairs are slated to debut this year, but it comes with a catch. The Pikachu and Jigglypff chairs are only being sold in Taiwan. There is no plan to bring these Pokemon seats from AutoFull to the United States, but you can always try your luck at the secondhand market.

Taiwan is getting some amazing Pokémon PC chairs that feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff! I am now jealous that streamers overseas can buy these! pic.twitter.com/ce91XEJIDV — PokéJungle 👻 Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) September 8, 2021

There are two chairs in this collection, and the Pikachu one will have diehard fans freaking out. The yellow-white chair has a traditional racer shape with a cutout near the neck should you want to add additional cushioning. Of course, a lumbar pillow is included, and this chair comes with one designed after a PokeBall. Finally, the chair features adjustable armrests and tilt angling so you can get serious about your Pokemon gaming.

As the Jigglypuff chair, this thing is the true definition of cute. The singing Pokemon can be found at the chair with hearts surrounding them. The pink-white chair is shaped just like Pikachu’s seat, but their pillows are different. Jigglypuff comes with a curved lumbar pillow, and the cushion is emblazoned with the Pokemon’s face.

Clearly, these PC chairs are amazing, and they are just some of the ones on the market. While pricey, these seats can make or break a gaming rig if you find one that suits your body. No price range is available for these Taiwan chairs yet, but PC seats can run anywhere from $80 to $800 USD stateside. So if these do come to the United States, you can bet they will be bought up ASAP!

What do you think of these upcoming PC chairs? Are you ready to add these Pokemon seats to your gaming setup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.