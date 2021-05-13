Pokemon Latte Goes Viral with Help From Exeggutor

✖

Pokemon Sun And Moon gave a number of fans some brand new pocket monsters to add to their collection, some of which are bizarre evolutions of earlier creatures introduced into the series, and fans have recently honored the Alola version of Exeggutor with some insane latte art. While Ash Ketchum was able to ultimately win his first Pokemon tournament within the Alola League Tournament, moving on the anime to capture new powerful creatures in the latest season of Pokemon Journeys, the Pokemon that were introduced within Alola has clearly left an impression on fans of the popular anime franchise.

As mentioned previously, we have witnessed Ash attempting to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region with a world tour following his major victory in the Alola region, joined by his new travel companion in Goh. While Ash hasn't added a new Exeggutor to his roster, he has added the likes of Gengar, Dragonite, and other powerful creatures that have helped him face insane new challenges. With the biggest challenge set as the current champion of the Galar Region in Leon, Ash still has a long way to go before he will be winning any more championship trophies in his quest to becoming one of the best trainers the world has ever seen.

Twitter User Chiffon 643 shared this impressive art that uses a number of cups and plates in order to capture the grand scale of the Alola Region's Exeggutor, who appeared closer to a palm tree than anything else when it first hit the scene in Pokemon Sun And Moon:

Exeggutor was first introduced during Pokemon Red and Blue, joining the initial output of battling monsters that have helped the franchise become one of the most profitable anime properties. While this year will continue to see further adventures for both Ash and Goh in the television series, 2021 will also see the release of the twenty-third movie in the series in Pokemon: Secret of the Jungle, introducing the new Mythical Pokemon known as Zarude.

What do you think of this insane latte art? Who was your favorite Pokemon from the Alola Region?