What Are the United States' 10 Most Popular Anime?

Back in the day, anime might have been seen as a fringe interest, but that is hardly the case these days. You can find anime all over the world thanks to streaming deals and theatrical licenses. In fact, the anime industry is pulling in more money than ever thanks to this growth, and competition between shows is stiffer than fans have ever seen. So of course, plenty of netizens might be curious which anime series are the most popular in the United States.

In fact, the team at Broadband Choices did some research into the topic, and their results may surprise you. The crew used search data to pinpoint the most popular anime series in the U.S. using monthly search data. The full list of picks can be found below, so read through them carefully:

Naruto – 1,970,000

Demon Slayer – 1,510,000

Pokemon – 1,400,000

Jujutsu Kaisen – 1,040,000

My Hero Academia – 1,020,000

Attack on Titan – 817,000

One Piece - 572,000

Sailor Moon – 419,000

Hunter x Hunter – 349,000

Dragon Ball Z – 328,000



As you can see, Naruto leads the pack stateside when it comes to search volume, and that is hardly surprising. Not only is the series still dropping new content with help from its sequel, but Naruto is one of anime's big three shows. Fans new and old continue to binge the show decades after its premiere, and Naruto is not the only classic on this list. Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Sailor Moon, and even Pokemon made the cut stateside!

Of course, there are also newer hits fairing well in the United States. Demon Slayer came in second place despite only having a couple of seasons to its name. Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan also made the cut despite their relative recency. And as the year goes on, this list might shift around to make room for hits like Spy x Family and Bleach...!

What do you make of this anime data drop? Did the results line up with your expectations or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.