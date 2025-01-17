This Isekai Anime Premiere Dodges the Genre’s Most Annoying Trends

Isekai is one of the most oversaturated genres the anime industry has ever seen, with many shows failing to do anything unique to help them stand out. Occasionally, though, the genre will have a diamond in the rough that does just about everything right, and The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer In Another World is so groundbreaking, that it’s shocking the premise hasn’t been tackled before. Based on the original manga by Koyoshi Nakayoshi, The Red Ranger In Another World follows the titular superhero Kizuna Red – otherwise known as Togo Asagaki – being accidentally transported to a fantasy world while fighting one of his Super Sentai team’s villains, the Breakup King.

Unable to return home, Togo teams up with Princess Teltina to embark on a quest to save her people from the sinister demon seeds that have the ability to possess humans. What really makes the series special right from Episode 1 is that Togo’s “Super Sentai” powers are completely intact in this new, magic-filled world. Something that’s so outrageous to its inhabitants that they aren’t considered magical in nature. This, coupled with his boisterous personality as a classic superhero makes him the envy of some, and an absolute headache to other, more traditional fantasy-type characters in the setting.

Despite being almost surprisingly well animated, The Red Ranger In Another World defies many isekai tropes that have been ingrained into the genre for years. While there’s still an ample amount of fanservice, the series trades the classic “godlike power fantasy” of having a human otaku be transported to a world with video game logic with a cartoonish sentai hero using his golden heart filled with valor to devote himself to doing the right thing. For anyone familiar with other sentai franchises like Power Rangers or Kamen Rider, this type of protagonist is an absolute riot to see displaced in the high fantasy genre.

Satelight

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer In Another World Tackles Some Of Isekai’s Most Harmful Tropes With Grace

One of the biggest bonuses regarding Red Ranger In Another World‘s writing is how lovable the lead protagonist is. Togo embodies the definition of “Golden Retriever” boy – and despite the almost humorous amount of fan service surrounding him, is able to always keep his composure. Compared to other recent protagonists like Mushoku Tensei‘s Rudeus, this is a breath of fresh air. Of course, part of Togo’s characterization could be because of how cartoonishly heroic he is – but it’s still a welcome twist on what fans have come to expect from male protagonists in the genre.

Another aspect of Red Ranger In Another World that makes it so entertaining is the show’s subversive take on the innate power fantasy that isekai anime offers its audiences. Togo wasn’t a random everyman in his other life that needed a shot at being a hero – he already has that title back on Earth. Instead, his sentai abilities have, so far, been shown to be a bit tricky to get a handle on in this new JRPG inspired fantasy world. His giant laser beams and clunky equipment routinely destroy the loot dropped by monsters, and while the series is only just beginning, many of the inhabitants in this new world seem capable of going toe-to-toe with him. While there’s still plenty left for the show to explore, the gimmick alone is enough to make Red Ranger In Another World worth watching for anyone who wants a hilariously subversive isekai anime after being suffocated by the genre in recent seasonal lineups.



