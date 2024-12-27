New Power Rangers Isekai Anime Cast Is a Super Sentai Reunion Fans Will Love

Isekai is one of the most richly saturated anime genres in the current market. It feels like every other major anime release is about an unassuming protagonist getting stuck in a fantasy land. Writers and animators are now coming up with unique hooks to make their Isekai stand out from the crowd, and author Koyoshi Nakayoshi decided to combine the Isekai premise with Super Sentai in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World. Rather than have a random nobody get trapped in another world, Nakayoshi’s manga focuses on Togo Asahaki, Kizuna Red from a superhero team on his homeworld. The manga series embraces its love for Super Sentai/Power Rangers on its sleeve, delivering a loving tribute to the franchise.

The upcoming anime adaptation by Satelight has decided to play up the Super Sentai and Power Rangers connections more by casting the actual actors from the Super Sentai series. Actors Masaya Matsukaza, Mika Kikuchi, Dai Tsuchida, and Arisa Komiya have been cast as the Kizuna Red’s squadmates. All four actors played rangers at some point in Super Sentai, adding a meta wrinkle to the performances. Kizuna Red is not played by a Super Sentai veteran but instead voiced by actor Tomoya Ito. Satelight has also shared a new poster showing off the Kizuna team and their giant mecha. The anime adaptation is set to begin airing on January 12th, 2025.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Unites Super Sentai Talent Across Decades

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World focuses more on Kizuna Red’s adventures in the other world with his new allies, meaning the series will be less about the Kizuna team as a whole and instead be about Red’s trek in a fantasy world. Nevertheless, the Kizuna team plays a pivotal role in Red’s backstory and will likely make sporadic appearances in the anime, at least in the early parts.

Matsukaze will play the Blue Ranger of the team, and he is known for playing the Blue Ranger in Denji Sentai Megaranger. The Sentai footage for Megaranger was adapted into Power Rangers in Space. Kikuchi will play the Kizuna Yellow Ranger; previously, she played the Pink Ranger in Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger. Footage for Dekaranger was adapted into Power Rangers SPD. Tsuchida is voicing the Kizuna Green Ranger. He previously played the Blue Ranger in Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, which was adapted into the third season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Finally, Arisa Komiya will be portraying the Kizuna Pink Ranger. She played the Yellow Ranger in Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which was adapted into Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Nakayoshi’s work is the latest trend of subverting the Super Sentai genre within manga and anime. Love After World Domination was a manga series about a Red Ranger falling in love with the main villainess. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a twisted version of the Power Rangers formula, centering on a lone evil foot soldier trying to infiltrate a corrupt Super Sentai team. Both mangas have been adapted into anime, with The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World being the most recent one getting a high-profile anime adaptation.

