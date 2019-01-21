‘Princess Mononoke’ Gets Stunning ‘League of Legends’ Makeover

Studio Ghibli is known the world over for its whimsical artwork, but that doesn’t mean its icons cannot fit into other styles. Now, a determined fan has proven one of the studio’s heroine can pull off just about anything thanks to a new art project.

So, if you ever wondered how San would look as a Riot Games avatar, then your Princess Mononke-loving heart has been blessed.

Taking to Twitter, an artist at the game studio shared their take on the famous heroine not long ago. As you can see below, the incomplete piece features San front and center while her wolf nuzzles close by.

The art, which was done by user Muju, gives fans a realistic version of the Princess Mononoke heroine. With her hair cut short, San is as expressive as ever with her wide eyes and bloodstained cheeks. The piece has got fans curious to see how other Studio Ghibli icons would fare with a digital makeover. Characters like Totoro would be harder to get right, but Haku and Calcifer would be all kinds of adorable if done right.

If you are not familiar with Princess Mononoke, you should know the film is one of Studio Ghibli’s classic titles. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the movie was created in 1997 and has gone on to receive numerous awards. The title tells the story of a prince named Ashitaka who lives in Japan’s distant past. Coming from a world of fantastical demons, Ashitaka’s people come up against nature time and again, prompting a mysterious girl named San and her family of wolves to show themselves before the prince at long last. You can check out the film’s full synopsis below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles and deep humanity. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.”

So, do you approve of this digital makeover?