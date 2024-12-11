Promise of Wizard’s Anticipated Anime Drops Latest Promo Before Release

Ensure your mana is replenished and your broomstick is on standby, as a new promo image for Promise of Wizard has been shared. The image features all the major characters appearing in the anime, including the 21 main wizards from the games. Front and center is the kind-hearted Arthur Granvelle, prince of the Central Kingdom, who also happens to be a wizard. Despite being front and center of the key image and most of the trailers, Arthur is not the series’s protagonist. The main character is the brown hair girl with the white jacket behind Arthur in the photo. She is Akira Masaki, a typical woman from Japan who finds herself in a fantastical land filled with magic.

The wizards make up a group called Sage’s Wizards, and they need the aid of Akira to help them on an adventure. While Akira will serve as the point-of-view character of the show, it appears that Arthur will serve as the secondary lead and be vital to the show’s narrative. There are 21 wizards in the main cast, each one living in one of the main five countries in the five countries. The wizards are split between which country they originate from Central, North, East, South, and West Wizards. Liden Films will produce the anime and be broadcast on the TOKYO MX channel in Japan on January 6, 2025.

What is the Promise of Wizard?

The Promise of Wizard anime is an adaptation of the mobile title of the same name. Coly develops and produces the game for Android and iOS devices. The game is a simulation where you play as a generic protagonist and have to build your relationship with the members of the Sage’s Wizards. Players could change the gender of the main playable character to be either a boy or a girl, but the anime decided to go with the female option. The player character takes up the title of Sage, with the power to summon any of the wizards from the main group. Presumably, Akira Masaki will serve the same role as the protagonist in the games for the anime.

The video game is a Japanese exclusive and was released in November 2019. The game proved popular enough to have two manga adaptations, with an anime adaptation announced during the fourth-anniversary livestream on November 2023. Coly has collaborated with other animated studios, releasing commercials for Promise of Wizard animated by WIT Studios and A-1 Pictures. The anime will be written by Nanami Higuchi, directed by Naoyki Tatsuwa, and composed by Shuji Katayama, who are all veterans in the anime sphere.

All the promotions for the Promise of Wizard anime present it as a fun and fantastical animated show. Footage for the anime shows the female lead protagonist surrounded by pretty young-looking wizards, pushing the idea that the anime is more of a shojo-type series. It’s unknown how much of the plot from the game the anime will keep, but it at least has kept the game’s aesthetics to accurately reflect the appealing art design and characters.

