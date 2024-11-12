Popular Shojo Anime Scores a Near-Perfect Live Action Movie

Shojo anime has been making a massive comeback in recent years, and one of the biggest breakout hits from the demographic was My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, a rather unconventional love story following a bubbly, yet heartbroken, young woman named Akane after getting dumped by her boyfriend. Despite her loneliness, she decides to continue playing the MMORPG she used to enjoy with her ex, and decides to go to an offline meetup. There, she meets the stoic – and very handsome – Akita Yamada, a member of her in-game guild. Akane is immediately smitten with Yamada, and, as she grows closer with the other guild members, slowly begins to fall in love with him.

The anime adaptation of the original story was a massive hit with fans of slice-of-life romance, with the source material having well over one million copies in circulation following its Tsutaya Comic Award win in 2022. Now, the franchise is branching into another entertainment medium with a feature-length, live action film adaptation in production. The film is slated to release in March 2025, and boasts a cast that perfectly capture Akane and Yamade in real life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Love Story With Yamada-Kun Is the Perfect Romance Niche For Gamers

It can be surprisingly difficult to find true nerdy romance stories in anime. While, sure, there’s plenty of isekai series thrusting gamers and otaku into fantasy settings that eventually find love, it feels like most romance stories try to capture love stories away from hobbies. For fans of nerdy love stories, especially those needing to fill the void that Wotakoi left behind, one can’t go wrong with everything My Love Story With Yamada-Kun has to offer. Both protagonists love playing games, but it doesn’t get in the way of the two of them experiencing plenty of heart-pounding moments with one another.

Plus, the internalized drama surrounding Akane’s break up and her bitterness toward her ex-boyfriend makes the development of her new relationship with Yamada even more entertaining for audiences, as she navigates being able to move on without treating her new relationship as a rebound. The live-action film could be the perfect opportunity to hone in on these innately human aspects of her love story with Yamada while still keeping things simple and cute for audiences to continue cheering the pair on. For those wanting to get caught up with the original manga or anime series before the film releases in 2025, My Love Story With Yamada-Kun at Lv999 is available in English through Inklore, with the anime available for streaming through Crunchyroll.

H/T AnimeTV