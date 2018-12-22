‘The Promised Neverland’ Releases English Trailer

An English-subtitled trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of The Promised Neverland manga has released, and it’s exactly as distressing as fans might imagine.

The trailer doesn’t spoil anything particular, but it does hint that not all is at it seems. There’s several instances where it’s implied something dark is going on just out of sight, and that the kids need to get out of there in order to survive. We won’t spoil anything about the franchise here, so that’s all we’ll say about that.

You can check out the full English-subtitled trailer at the beginning of this article, courtesy of Aniplex USA. The series is set to debut on Crunchyroll and Hulu on January 9, 2019.

Here’s how Aniplex USA describes the anime adaptation:

“As much as the children love her, she is not their mother.

They live together, but are not related.

Grace Field House is where children without parents are sent.

An irreplaceable home for the 38 children that all live happily every day, even if they were strangers at first.

Until suddenly, their lives are changed forever…”

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella, Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016. It’s been popular since its debut, selling over 4.2 million copies. The Promised Neverland manga is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release, and the upcoming anime adaptation is set to debut in January 2019.